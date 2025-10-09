ICPC To Prosecute Kano Based ‘Journalist’, Alkazim Kabir Over Alleged 14m Fraud

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to prosecute one Mr. Alkazim Kabir, also known as ‘Abbati Kabiru Abuwa’, a self-acclaimed journalist based in Kano, over alleged involvement in multiple fraudulent activities amounting to about ₦14 million.

The decision to charge Mr. Kabir followed a series of petitions received by the Commission, accusing him of persistent acts of fraud, false representation, and impersonation of public officials.

Investigations by ICPC revealed that the suspect had allegedly impersonated various public figures, including aides to the President and Vice President, as well as members of the National Assembly, to defraud unsuspecting individuals.

In one instance, he reportedly obtained $3,300 and 1,620 Saudi Riyals from two victims under the guise of being a Presidential and Vice-Presidential aide.

Further findings indicated that Mr. Kabir specialized in obtaining money and goods under false pretences, often exploiting opportunities related to international religious travels.

During one such trip to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, he was said to have borrowed 11,000 Saudi Riyals from a fellow traveler and later sent a forged bank receipt as proof of repayment. He also allegedly issued a fake transfer receipt of ₦3.2 million to a travel agent who had arranged flight, hotel, and train bookings on his behalf.

Meanwhile, charges have been file against the suspect, and he will soon be arraigned before a competent court of law as soon as the case is assigned.