Governor Uba Sani Visits Retired Chief Of Defence Staff Chris Musa

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State has paid a visit to retired Chief of Defence Staff Gen Chris Musa

Here was his post

Today, I paid a courtesy visit to our distinguished son and patriot, General Christopher Gwabin Musa (rtd), to personally congratulate him on his successful and meritorious service to our dear nation as Chief of Defence Staff.

General Musa served with uncommon courage, professionalism, and integrity; qualities that have earned him the respect and admiration of Nigerians across all divides. His tenure as the nation’s Defence Chief was marked by a deep sense of duty, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to the unity and security of our country. Kaduna State remains immensely proud of his outstanding contributions to national peace and stability.





On behalf of the government and good people of Kaduna State, I extend our profound gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, for finding one of our own worthy of such an exalted and sensitive national assignment. This singular act reflects Mr. President’s inclusive leadership and his trust in the competence and patriotism of Kaduna State’s finest sons and daughters.





We pray for General Musa’s continued strength, wisdom, and fulfilment as he transitions to the next chapter of service to our nation and humanity. Kaduna State will always hold him in the highest esteem as a symbol of dedication, courage, and excellence in public service.

Senator Uba Sani

Governor of Kaduna State.

October 31, 2025