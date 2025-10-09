Ex International Players Arrested For Drug Trafficking

Former South Africa–based footballer Abbas Amidu (29), a Zimbabwean who once played for Jomo Cosmos and Bloemfontein Celtic, has been arrested in Zimbabwe alongside former defender Reuben Mhlanga (41) for drug trafficking.

Police confirmed the pair were caught with 750 kilograms of dagga, worth about R1.4 million, in a silver Honda Shuttle along the Kwekwe–Kadoma Highway.

Amidu, known for his skill and pace during his time in the South African league, has left fans in shock after what authorities describe as one of the biggest drug seizures involving former footballers.

Investigations are still underway.