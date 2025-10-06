Enugu Realtor Arrested Over Alleged Murder Of 26 Years Old Man

An Enugu State based real estate chief executive has been arrested over alleged murder of 26 years old man

This is a post by Okenyi Kenechi on the incident

"The federal police have captured the man by the name Kingsley Nebo who sponsored the killing of 25 years old boy Sochima Onoh in Enugu on July 12th, 2025. He runs an Enugu based real estate firm called Dandatec Real Estate.

He confessed on video that he paid the kîllers N1 million to execute his order.

They also captured 5 other accomplices while many others are still on the run.

His plan was to kill someone from the community to create an avenue for communal clash which will enable him through ENGIS (Enugu State Geographical Information System) seize and grab lands as he used to do in other communities with the disguise of communal clashes.

The same man boasted that all the police in Enugu were in his pocket.

Thankfully the DIG FID sent his special squad from Abuja to capture him and some of the accomplices for proper investigation.

The young boy will not be buried until justice is served so that he can rest in peace."







