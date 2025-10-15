EFCC Arraigns Man, Firm For Alleged N215m Theft In Lagos

The Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, October 13, 2025, arraigned one Ugoh Christogonus Onyewuchi and his company, C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria, ) before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos, for alleged N215,800,000 (Two Hundred and Fifteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) before Justice Olubunmi Abike-Fadipe of the Special Offences Court sitting in Ikeja, Lagos.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on retention of proceeds of criminal conduct and stealing to the tune of N215, 800, 000.

Count one reads: “ That you, Ugoh Christogonus Onyewuchi and C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria, sometime in 2025 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, retained the control of the sum of N215, 800, 000 (Two Hundred and Fifteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira), money which forms part of N8,568,090,500 (Eight Billion, Five Hundred and Sixty-eight Million, Ninety Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) stolen from accounts domicile with a bank through unauthorised access to their computers and server and paid into your account number 5080158271 with account name C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria".

Count two reads: “ Ugoh Christogonus Onyewuchi and C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria, sometime in 2025 at Lagos, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, dishonestly converted to your own use the sum of N215, 800, 000 (Two Hundred and Fifteen Million Eight Hundred Thousand Naira) money which forms part of N8,568,090,500 (Eight Billion, Five Hundred and Sixty-eight Million, Ninety Thousand, Five Hundred Naira) stolen from accounts domicile with a Bank through unauthorised access to their computers and server and paid into your bank account number 5080158271 with account name C-PAC Integrated Service Nigeria.”

The defendant pleaded “ not guilty” to the charge preferred against him.

Following his guilty plea, prosecution counsel, M. K. Bashir, asked the court for a trial date and also prayed the court to remand the defendant in a Correctional Centre.

The defence counsel, G. D. Innocent, prayed the court to allow his client to continue to enjoy the bail earlier granted him by Justice I. O. Idowu during vacation.

Justice Fadipe granted the defendant’s prayer and ordered that he be remanded in a Correctional Facility, pending the perfection of the bail conditions earlier granted him.

The case was adjourned till December 17 and 18, 2025 for commencement of trial.