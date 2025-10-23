DSS Alerts : Ondo , Kogi Tighten Security Over Attacks

Following the Department of State Services alert on Tuesday that there was a plot by the Islamic State West Africa Province to attack Ondo and Kogi states, states have activated surveillance and counter-terror measures against the ISWAP plot.

Kogi shares a boundary with 10 states. They include Benue in the East, Anambra in the South, Enugu in the South-East, Edo in the South-West and Ondo in the West.

Others are Ekiti in the West, Kwara in the West, Niger in the North, Nasarawa in the North-East and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Concerned by the development, the state governors have called on the residents to remain calm and vigilant, assuring that they have fortified the security system to thwart any attacks.

The Department of State Services had on Tuesday alerted the Nigerian Army to an alleged plot by ISWAP to launch coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi states.

In a confidential letter addressed to the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade, Akure, the secret police warned of “imminent attacks” by ISWAP terrorists and urged heightened surveillance and security deployment across vulnerable areas.

The letter, signed by H. I. Kana on behalf of the State Director of Security, was titled, ‘Imminent Attacks in Ondo State by Members of ISWAP.’