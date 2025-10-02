Death Toll From Kogi Boat Mishap Rise To 26

President Bola Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over a boat accident in Ibaji Local Government Area, Kogi State, that claimed 26 lives on Tuesday.

He urged emergency responders and transport operators to redouble safety measures on the country’s inland waterways.

It was gathered on Wednesday that 26 persons were killed in a boat crash that occurred at about 4:30pm in Ibaji Local Government Area of the state.

An eyewitness account and a farmer in the LGA, James Otoga, told journalists that the sad incident occurred when the boat, fully loaded with people, departed from Onugwa community in Ibaji heading to Ilushi market, but capsized, leaving 26 people dead.

“The boat was fully loaded with our people going to market for the first of October celebration. Only five survivors have surfaced yet, and over 20 bodies have been recovered so far, and more of our people are lying lifeless beneath the river Niger.

“Even those who came for a burial in Onugwa and returned to Ilushi were also missing. We have yet to confirm the number of people on board and those who survived,” he stated.

Tinubu conveyed his condolences in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, titled, ‘President Tinubu Commiserates With Victims Of Ibaji Boat Mishap.’

According to the statement, traders travelling from Ibaji to the Ilushi market in Edo State were among the victims.

Tinubu described the tragedy as “shocking and unfortunate,” noting the deceased were on legitimate missions to earn a living.

“The President commends the first responders at the accident scene and urges federal, state, and local emergency responders to step up their efforts to provide needed assistance to survivors and victims,” it read.

He also pressed water transport operators to prioritise safety over profit, and prayed for solace for the bereaved and swift recovery for the injured.

Preliminary reports put the death toll at around 26 people after the boat, carrying traders, capsized on the Niger River in Ibaji.







