Christians Genocide: Activist Berates Bishop Kukah’s U-turn Statement

Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Most Rev. Matthew Kukah, has come under criticism over what has been described as a change in his position on the alleged persecution of Christians in Nigeria.

Activist, Dr Thompson Udenwa, in a statement in Abuja, yesterday, faulted Bishop Kukah’s recent remarks, noting that they appeared to contradict his previous advocacy for stronger international action against Nigeria over religious intolerance and attacks on Christian communities.

Udenwa recalled that a few years ago, Bishop Kukah was among those who urged the United States Government to designate Nigeria a Country of Particular Concern, CPC, following reports of church burnings, targeted killings, and assaults on Christian populations in the North and Middle Belt.

He, however, expressed concern that the cleric’s latest comments reflected what he described as an “inconsistency that should not be seen in political and religious leaders.”

According to Udenwa: “It is confusing that the same bishop who, in 2021, addressed the American Congress and lamented the Buhari administration’s alleged indifference to Christian persecution is now advocating against the very measure he once described as moral justice. Such a reversal weakens the credibility of religious advocacy and gives the impression that Bishop Kukah’s views are influenced by political sentiments than by principle.”

Udenwa’s reaction followed Bishop Kukah’s comments at the launch of the Aid to the Church in Need, ACN, 2025 World Report on Religious Freedom held on October 21, 2025, at the Augustinianum Hall, Vatican City.

At the event, Bishop Kukah acknowledged Nigeria’s security and governance challenges but advised the international community not to impose sanctions or isolate the country diplomatically.

While acknowledging the cleric’s emphasis on dialogue, Udenwa argued that such a position could embolden authorities to continue evading accountability for recurring attacks against communities of faith.

He stressed that religious leaders must be “consistent and selfless in their advocacy,” insisting that “truth should be upheld regardless of who is in power.”







