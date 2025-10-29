Car Hire Operator Accuses Actress Regina Daniels Of Allegedly Owing ₦570,000

A car hire operator has accused Nollywood actress Regina Daniels of owing him ₦570,000 after allegedly using his vehicle and driver for over a week without settling the full payment.

The man said he was contacted about 12 days ago by someone who asked to hire his Toyota Prado to pick up a client in Maitama. He sent his driver, who later informed him the client was Regina Daniels. The initial booking was paid by the third party at ₦150,000 per day for two days (₦300,000 total).





“When the two days finished, I told the PA that the payment had ended. They told me to continue and Regina spoke to me herself, saying she would be paying,” he claimed.





He said they agreed that fuel would be deducted daily from the fee.





“I told her I don’t have fuel money, so every day she pays ₦30k for fuel from the ₦150k and my balance becomes ₦120k. That’s how we worked for 9–10 days, even at night,” he explained.





The issue reportedly arose when Regina Daniels and her team were traveling through the private wing of the airport. According to him, his driver notified him they were leaving, and he rushed to meet them, but the actress allegedly entered the airport and boarded her chartered flight without paying his remaining balance.





He confronted the female aide who had been communicating with him, but she insisted payment had been made, though could not provide any receipt. He took her to a police station, but claims she later escaped after telling officers she wanted to use the restroom.





He is now appealing publicly for Regina Daniels to pay the outstanding ₦570,000.





As at the time of filing this report, Regina Daniels has not responded to the allegation.