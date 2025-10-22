CAN Insists Genocide Against Christians In Nigeria Is Real





The Christian Association of Nigeria on Monday accused the Presidency of misrepresenting its position on the alleged killing of Christians in Nigeria, describing a statement released after a recent meeting with presidential aide, Daniel Bwala, as false, misleading, and insensitive.





CAN said the Presidency’s version of the meeting gave the false impression that the association dismissed claims of a “Christian genocide” in Nigeria, a position it described as “completely untrue and unfair.”





But reacting to CAN during an interview on Arise TV on Tuesday, Bwala maintained his stance, insisting that there is no Christian genocide under the current administration of President Bola Tinubu.





The presidential aide contended that the report CAN based its claim of genocide on was outdated.





“Anybody who believes in research will look at the methodology,” Bwala said. “That report’s data came from local media, NGOs, and unnamed development partners who, ironically, were the ones that introduced the issue of religion into the study.”





The controversy followed a visit by Bwala, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Policy Communication, to the CAN Secretariat at the National Christian Centre, Abuja, on Monday, October 20, 2025.





Following the visit, a statement titled “Presidency Debunks Western Christian Genocide Narrative in Dialogue with CAN Leadership” circulated online, quoting CAN President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, as allegedly describing the crisis as a “so-called genocide.”





Reacting on Tuesday, Archbishop Okoh said the portrayal of the meeting was a deliberate attempt to distort facts and downplay the suffering of Christians who have been victims of repeated attacks across the country.





Giving its version of the meeting, CAN said, “During the visit, Barrister Bwala sought to understand CAN’s position regarding the global reactions to remarks by United States Senator Ted Cruz, who described the widespread attacks on Christian communities in Nigeria as a ‘Christian genocide.’





“He noted that both Christians and Muslims have suffered from insecurity, adding that the current administration inherited the problem and is working to address it. CAN made it clear that its position on this issue has long been established and remains unchanged.”





CAN insisted that at no point during the meeting did its President or any member of its delegation downplay the killings or question their genocidal nature.





“That portrayal is completely false and grossly unfair. The meeting was recorded by CAN’s media team, and at no point did Archbishop Okoh use such words or express such a view.





“Referring to the tragedy as a ‘so-called genocide’ trivialises the pain of countless Christians who have lost loved ones, homes, and places of worship in targeted attacks,” Okoh said.





He stressed that CAN’s position on the killings has long been established and remains unchanged, adding that referring to the tragedy as a “so-called genocide” trivialises the pain of thousands who have lost loved ones, homes, and places of worship in targeted attacks.





Okoh explained that during the meeting, CAN’s Director of Planning, Research and Strategy, Bishop Mike Akpami, presented verified data from www.orfa.africa showing consistent and targeted attacks on Christian communities across several regions of Africa, including Nigeria.





He said the association’s stance was rooted in evidence and not emotion, insisting that the killings bore clear signs of systematic persecution.





CAN further accused the Presidency of attempting to blunt international scrutiny by twisting its remarks.





“The Christian Association of Nigeria wishes to correct recent media reports following the visit of Barrister Daniel Bwala. At no point did we dismiss the reality of Christian persecution. Any suggestion to that effect is false,” the statement said.





The association urged government officials and the media to communicate responsibly on issues as sensitive as faith-based violence, warning that careless statements could “deepen wounds and undermine peace.”





It also renewed its call on the Federal Government and security agencies to act decisively and transparently to halt the killings and bring perpetrators to justice.





“We call on the government to act with urgency, fairness, and empathy. Words must match action if peace and justice are to prevail,” CAN stated.





However,the Presidency dismissed claims by the CAN, insisting there is no Christian genocide in Nigeria.





Bwala, who spoke during an interview on Arise News’ Prime Time on Monday, faulted CAN’s reliance on a report compiled by the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, covering the period between October 2019 and September 2023, with only four months overlapping with the Tinubu administration.





“Anybody who believes in research will look at the methodology,” he said, adding, “That report’s data came from local media, NGOs, and unnamed development partners who, ironically, were the ones that introduced the issue of religion into the study.”





He further noted that within the ORFA report, the findings acknowledged that both Muslims and Christians have been victims of attacks by violent groups such as Boko Haram and bandits.





“Muslims are killed by the same groups that kill Christians, Muslims are abducted by the same groups that abduct Christians, only in different proportions,” Bwala explained.





He added that the report’s statistical breakdowns do not meet the threshold to justify claims of genocide, emphasising that genocide, by definition, involves a coordinated, intentional effort, often state-led, to eliminate a particular group based on identity.





“How can you, in all honesty, use a proportional report to establish genocide?” Bwala queried.





“Even the organisation that published the data never described it as genocide,” he added.





Bwala said the Observatory for Religious Freedom in Africa, which published the report, was founded in the Netherlands and has conducted research exclusively in Nigeria.





He argued that this narrow focus and reliance on unverifiable sources undermine its credibility.





He also faulted U.S. Senator Ted Cruz’s recent statement describing Nigeria as a site of Christian genocide, saying such claims were “politically motivated and detached from verified facts.”





“The Nigerian government is not part of any genocide,” Bwala said firmly, adding, “President Tinubu has been consistent in pursuing peace, security, and unity across all regions, and his administration’s actions contradict the narrative of persecution.”





Sultan, Kukah dismiss genocide claim





Meanwhile, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, and the Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Matthew Hassan Kukah, have both dismissed claims of genocide against Christians in northern Nigeria, describing such allegations as misleading, divisive, and potentially harmful to the country’s fragile peace.





Speaking separately in Birnin Kebbi and the Vatican City on Tuesday, the two prominent clerics urged Nigerians and the international community to exercise restraint, emphasising that recent narratives of “religious persecution” risk undermining ongoing interfaith reconciliation efforts.





At the opening of the Northern Traditional Rulers Council meeting in Birnin Kebbi, the Sultan, who is also Chairman of the Council, said the allegations were “false and destabilising,” insisting that Christians and Muslims in the North have coexisted peacefully for centuries.





“Those alleging genocide must come forward with proof,” Abubakar said. “From time immemorial, Christians and Muslims in the North are brothers. Such falsehoods are only meant to sow discord among inseparable faithful.”





He commended the Nigerian Army for its efforts in restoring peace across the country, adding: “Without the military, we wouldn’t be here today holding this meeting in peace and comfort. We must continue to encourage and support them to do more.”





The monarch also warned against the reckless use of social media, which he said was fuelling misinformation, and urged the Federal Government to strengthen regulation of online platforms.





In his remarks at the same event, the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, pledged that the armed forces remain determined to “defeat bandits and insurgents,” while Kebbi State Governor, Dr Nasir Idris, reaffirmed his administration’s support for security agencies, dismissing reports that the state hired foreign security contractors.





Meanwhile, in the Vatican City, Bishop Kukah cautioned against renewed calls to designate Nigeria as a “Country of Particular Concern” over alleged religious persecution, warning that such action could damage national reconciliation and embolden extremists.





Speaking at the launch of the Aid to the Church in Need’s 2025 World Report on Religious Freedom, Kukah acknowledged ongoing security challenges but said the administration of President Bola Tinubu had shown “genuine signs of inclusion” that deserved encouragement rather than punishment.





“Acts of impunity still persist,” he said, “but re-designating Nigeria a Country of Concern will hurt the initiatives we are working on with the current government. It will increase tensions, sow doubt, and allow criminals to exploit the situation.”





The cleric’s remarks followed renewed agitation in the United States after Senator Ted Cruz alleged that over 50,000 Christians had been killed in Nigeria since 2009.





Kukah said while Nigeria was “still bleeding,” Tinubu’s early steps had helped rebuild trust, citing the appointment of Christians to key positions, including the Chief of Army Staff and the National Security Adviser, as evidence of balance and inclusion.





“The President and the Vice President are Muslims, yet Christians have not felt alienated,” he said. “These are confidence-building measures aimed at inspiring citizens’ sense of belonging.”





He contrasted the Tinubu administration’s approach with that of former President Muhammadu Buhari, accusing the latter of deepening divisions through sectarian appointments that “gave legitimacy to the persecution of Christians.”





“The last eight years marked the worst phase in the history of interfaith relations in Nigeria,” Kukah said. “That administration gave oxygen to jihadists by virtue of its policies which overtly favoured Islam and northern Nigeria.”





Both religious leaders, however, agreed that Nigeria’s path to peace lies in unity, interfaith cooperation, and the rejection of divisive rhetoric.



