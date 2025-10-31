Bandits Kill Pastor, Abduct 20 Worshippers In Kaduna

The United Church of Christ in Nigeria, UCCN, also known as HEKAN, has raised the alarm over the killing of one of its pastors, Reverend Yahaya Kambasiya, and the abduction of over 20 persons during a fresh attack on the Farin Dutse community in Kauru Local Government Area of Kaduna State.





The tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Tuesday, October 28, 2025, when heavily armed bandits invaded the quiet community, shooting sporadically and causing panic among residents.

The attackers reportedly whisked away several villagers, including worshippers from the HEKAN Church.





In a statement by the President of HEKAN, Reverend Dr. Amos Kiri, the church described the attack as “callous, inhumane, and wicked,” lamenting the continuous targeting of Christian communities and clergy in the area.





“With a heavy heart, on behalf of HEKAN Headquarters, I wish to inform the world of a tragic incident that occurred in Farin Dutse, Kauru LGA of Kaduna State, where bandits attacked our pastor and other persons in the area,” Dr. Kiri stated.





Quoting a field report from the Chairman of the HEKAN Kauru District Church Council, Rev. Dauda Gambo, he explained that the bandits invaded the community at dawn, firing indiscriminately and forcing residents to flee into nearby bushes.“The bandits invaded the community and started shooting sporadically. Reverend Kambasiya and a few others took refuge in a nearby farm. Thinking the gunmen had left, he came out of hiding, only to be shot in the back. The bullet pierced through his chest, and he died instantly,” the statement said.





Dr. Kiri noted that the late clergyman’s remains had been deposited in a morgue, while the church was consulting with his family on burial arrangements.





The HEKAN President recalled that this was not the first time the church had been attacked in the area. On December 4, 2024, bandits abducted about 50 persons, including a HEKAN pastor, Reverend Francis Lawal, who later died in captivity.





Similarly, on October 19, 2025, four members of the HEKAN Kakude Local Church were kidnapped and are still being held by their captors.





“The continuous attacks on our members in Kauru have become worrisome. We call on security agencies and relevant authorities to go after these bandits and rescue those abducted. Families of the victims are passing through unbearable trauma,” Dr. Kiri stated.

He urged Nigerians to pray for the bereaved families and those still in captivity, calling for divine intervention in the country’s worsening security situation.

“HEKAN as a church requests your prayers for the family, the Church, and the community during this trying moment. We also pray that God will intervene in the affairs of our nation and bring an end to these incessant killings and kidnappings,” he said.





The church disclosed that it had officially informed the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in the Northern States and Kaduna State, as well as the Divisional Police Station in Kauru and other relevant authorities, about the incident.



