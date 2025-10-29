Army Hands Over 22 Rescued Kidnapped Victims To Kwara Govt

‎The Commander, 22 Armoured Brigade, Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Nicholas Rume, have handed over 23 rescued hostages to the Executive Governor of Kwara State, Mallam AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, on Tuesday, 28 October 2025, at the Sobi Cantonment Medical Centre, Ilorin.

‎In his remarks, Brigadier General Rume appreciated the Executive Governor for his unwavering support of the ongoing military operations within the state. He reaffirmed the Brigade’s commitment to combating insecurity in Kwara and its surrounding areas, acknowledging that the success recorded so far was built on the solid foundation laid by his predecessor. He further assured that under his command, the Brigade will sustain and intensify efforts to rid the area of all criminal elements.

‎In his response, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, commended the Nigerian Armed Forces under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Nigerian Army, and all security agencies for their teamwork and dedication to ensuring the safety of citizens.

‎He extended special appreciation to the Nigerian Army for going beyond its core responsibilities to support internal security operations as directed by the Commander-in-Chief.

‎“We are glad to see the 22 rescued hostages safe and in good hands,” the Governor said. “The government will fully support their rehabilitation. As the GOC rightly said, ‘They leave Kwara or they die.’ This is a State of Harmony, and peace is returning thanks to the deployment of a battalion and the decisive actions of our troops.” The Governor further noted that the recent surge in incidents was temporary and linked to intensified military operations in other states under Operation FANSAN YAMMA, adding that the arrest of the Mamuda group from Niger State and ongoing clearance operations have restored confidence and safety in local communities.

‎He also announced plans to deploy forest guards immediately after the cleanup to prevent ungoverned spaces and facilitate the safe return of farmers to their farmlands.

‎Governor AbdulRazaq commended the 22 Armoured Brigade, its past and present commanders, officers, soldiers, and medical personnel for their professionalism and sacrifice, acknowledging their contributions both in the North East and within Kwara State.

‎One of the rescued hostages Pastor Obafemi JA, speaking on behalf of the group, expressed gratitude to the Governor and the Nigerian Army for their swift rescue and care.

More so, it will be recalled that on 17 October 2025, troops of 2 Division/Sector 3, Operation FANSAN YAMA, rescued 25 kidnapped victims in coordinated operations. The rescued persons have since been receiving medical attention at the Sobi Cantonment Medical Centre, Ilorin and were among those handed over to the Kwara State Government.



