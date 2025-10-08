Army Condemns Killing Of Newly Wedded Officer By Wife

The Nigerian Army 2 Brigade in Akwa Ibom State has condemned the killing of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, the Regimental Medical Officer of 6 Battalion, who passed on after his wife allegedly set him ablaze during a domestic dispute at the Willington Bassey Barracks

It was learnt that the incident involving Haruna and his wife occurred on September 22, 2025.

In a statement by its Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, Lawal Muhammad, in Uyo on Tuesday, the Nigerian Army condemned the officer’s killing, while also commiserating with the family over the tragic death.

According to the statement, the deceased succumbed to severe burns inflicted in a domestic incident with his wife, Mrs Retyit Obadiah Dalong Samson Haruna, at their residence in Wellington Bassey Barracks, Ibagwa, Akwa Ibom State, on September 22, 2025.

It stated that preliminary investigation revealed that the tragic incident occurred after a heated argument between the couple, reportedly stemming from a family crisis, which escalated when Mrs Haruna allegedly set ablaze properties in the house, and the officer was caught by the inferno.

The statement further stated that Haruna sustained severe burns, but was initially stabilised at the Battalion Medical Facility, and later transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital for further treatment, where he unfortunately passed away early hours of Tuesday.

‘’The Nigerian Army strongly condemns this act of domestic violence, recognising the imperative of peaceful coexistence and respect within families. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Lieutenant Haruna.

‘’The Nigerian Army will continue to advocate healthy relationships, address domestic violence, and foster a culture of respect and dialogue within families and communities.

‘’The Nigerian Army is calling for all parties to remain calm while awaiting the outcome of the military police investigation,” the statement read.







