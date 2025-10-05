Actress Laide Bakare Apologizes Over Introducing 17 Year Old Daughter To Alcohol And Club

Nollywood actress Laide Bakare has issued an apology following the backlash that trailed her recent remarks about taking her 17-year-old daughter, Similoluwa, to a nightclub.

The actress came under heavy criticism after a viral clip showed her suggesting she had introduced her daughter to clubbing and given her alcohol. Addressing the controversy in a fresh video posted on Instagram, Bakare clarified that she never served her daughter alcohol and that her earlier statement was a mistake.

“I have not been able to concentrate since morning because of the accusations of me introducing my teenage daughter, Similoluwa, to alcohol. My phone has been buzzing non-stop. She is a minor and she doesn’t take alcohol. I only took her to the club—no alcohol was involved,” Bakare explained.

She further admitted she was unaware she had made such a statement during the interview and apologized for the slip.

“I didn’t know I said in the interview that I gave her alcohol. It was a slip of tongue. I sincerely apologize to Simi and to the parents who felt disappointed with that remark. This is exactly why I’m cautious about granting interviews. I am sorry for the blunder,” she said.

