Abuja Protest: Police Arrest Nnamdi Kanu’s Lawyer, Brother

The Police at the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, has arrested Prince Emmanuel immediate brother to Mazi Nnamdi Kanu in Abuja.

Kanu’s lawyer, Aloy Ejimakor was also arrested by the Police in Abuja following the protest slated to hold today in Abuja for the release of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

Omoyele Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters called for protest to ask the federal government to release Mazi Nnamdi Kanu the leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB.

The protest was slated to hold today, 20th October, 2025. While police has called for the cancellation of the protest to avoid being hijacked, the organizers had insisted to go ahead with the protest.

In a post on Monday, Aloy Ejimakor revealed that he has been arrested alongside Prince Emmanuel Kanu and others. He said they have been taken to the FCT COMMAND CID.

