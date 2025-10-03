3 Inspectors Arrested For Beating 22 Years Old To Coma Over Allegation Of Having Affairs With Officer's Wife In Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has apprehended three police inspectors accused of brutally assaulting a 22-year-old man, identified as Jacob Sunday, leaving him in a coma.

The incident, it was gathered occurred at the 22 PMF Barracks in Ogudu on Tuesday evening.

According to reports obtained, the officers, Inspector John Alom of 63 PMF Ikorodu, Inspector Sunday Adoga of CTU Base 2 Ikeja, and Inspector Jehovah Usam of 22 PMF Ikeja, allegedly lured the young man into their room around 6 pm before subjecting him to severe torture.

Jacob, said to be the son of Inspector Sunday Ochepo, was accused by the officers of having an affair with the wife of one ASP Audu Richard, identified as Sarah Richard, who also resides within the barracks.

Sources disclosed that the victim was stripped naked and beaten mercilessly until he became unconscious.

He was later rescued by a team of detectives and rushed to the Police College Cottage Hospital, Ikeja, where he remains in the emergency unit receiving medical care.

The three officers have since been arrested and placed in detention pending the outcome of an ongoing disciplinary and criminal investigation by the Command.

Police authorities in Lagos have confirmed the arrest and assured that justice will be served upon the completion of the investigation.



