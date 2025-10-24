24 Hours After Peter Mbah , Gov Diri Of Bayelsa Resigns From PDP

Governor Douye Diri of Bayelsa State has resigned from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Diri announced this on Wednesday at the exco chamber in the Bayelsa State Government House.

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Abraham Ngobere, along with 18 PDP lawmakers, also tendered their resignation from the opposition party.

Governor Diri’s exit from the PDP comes 24 hours after his Enugu State counterpart, Peter Mbah, defected to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

As of the time of filing this report, Governor Diri has not yet declared his next move.

The PDP had already lost three governors to the APC this year, and with this development, the opposition party is left with eight governors.

The Chief Press Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr. Daniel Alabrah has also confirmed the development in a post on his verified social media handle.


