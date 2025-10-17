17 Year Old Girl Allegedly Poisoned By Stepmother Few Weeks After Gaining University Admission

A 17-year-old girl, Sarah Aghahowa, has tragically lost her life after allegedly being poisoned by her stepmother.





According to reports, the sad incident occurred on the 21st of October, 2025, in Jemilla community, near Ramark Park, along Benin-Agbor Road.





Sarah had just gained admission to study Psychology at the University of Delta (UNIDEL), Agbor, and was said to be full of excitement about starting her new journey before the heartbreaking event took place.





The stepmother has reportedly been arrested, and investigations are currently ongoing to uncover the full details behind this shocking act.



