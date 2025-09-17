Viral Video : Police Exonerates Pastor Paul Adefarasin Of Gun Possession

Following the incident, wherein Pastor Paul Adefarasin turned himself in at the Lagos State Police Command Headquarters, Ikeja, in connection with a viral video showing him holding a gun-like object, the Lagos State Police Command wishes to provide a further update on the matter.

After a thorough investigation, including interrogation and a cautionary statement from Pastor Adefarasin, it was established that the object in question was a stun gun and not a lethal weapon or firearm.


Consequent on our findings, the Lagos State Police Command has determined that there are no sufficient grounds to proceed with the matter. The case is hereby discontinued.


The Lagos State Police Command remains committed to upholding the rule of law and ensuring public safety while maintaining transparency in all investigations.


