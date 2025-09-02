US Bound Plane Makes A Return To Lagos Over Medical Emergency

A United Airlines plane heading to Washington, D.C., was forced to return to Lagos on Tuesday due to a medical emergency on board.

The flight, UA613, departed Lagos at 12:10 a.m. and was approximately 30 to 90 minutes into its journey when the captain announced that the plane would have to return to Lagos due to a medical emergency involving one of the passengers.

The aircraft landed back in Lagos at around 2:26 a.m., where medical personnel immediately attended to the affected passenger.

Unfortunately, the flight was later cancelled, and passengers were promised hotel accommodation.

Passengers were informed of the situation, and the plane landed back in Lagos without incident.

Details about the nature of the medical emergency and the condition of the passenger remain unclear.

The incident highlights the importance of in-flight safety measures and the protocols in place for handling medical emergencies during flights.



