UN Abuja Office Bombing: Court Grants DSS Application For Accelerated Trial Of Suspected Mastermind

The federal high court in Abuja has granted an application filed by the Department of State Services to expedite proceedings in the trial of the suspected mastermind of the August 26, 2011 bombing of the United Nations building in Abuja, Khalid Al Barnawi and 4 others.

The DSS had in April 2016 arrested Al- Barnawi in Lokoja, Kogi State, five years after the attack on the Abuja UN building. The attack, the first of such in Nigeria on an international organization, left over 20 persons dead and over 70 others injuried.

On Friday, the DSS, through its counsel, Alex Iziyon SAN, had moved the application for accelerated hearing on the ground that the Service is prepared to ensure that the case is determined in a timely manner.

In an unopposed application, parties will be allowed to watch video recordings presented by the DSS to prove that the extrajudicial statements given by the defendants was done voluntarily

The video clips will be played in the presence of the court Registar and parties will take notes after which they will return to the court on the 23rd and 24th October for continuation of trial within trial.

Al-Barnawi's trial had begun shortly after his arrest in 2016 in Lokoja. However, several legal and administrative issues had stalled the trial.