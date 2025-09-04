Travel Advisory: US Govt Warns Citizens In Nigeria

The US Mission has cautioned its citizens in Nigeria against “unnecessary travel” to military and government facilities, due to what it described as “continued security concerns.”

The advisory recommended precautions such as avoiding large gatherings and reviewing personal security plans for US citizens in Nigeria and urged the .

The security alert highlights heightened security concerns and reinforces restrictions already placed on U.S. Mission employees and citizens in Nigeria, who are currently permitted to visit such locations only for approved official duties.

The alert followed prior similar advisories citing incidents near such facilities in recent months.

In March, the US Embassy warned its citizens in Nigeria to avoid the Abuja National Mosque; in May, it issued another advisory, referencing the explosion near Mogadishu Barracks along the Mararaba-Nyanya bypass and urged citizens to avoid the area while police investigations were underway.

That incident was quickly followed by a June alert reiterating that U.S. citizens should avoid unnecessary travel to Nigerian military and government facilities due to escalating risks.

In July, it again, issued another warning over potential demionstration during the Ashura Commemoration, which it said had in the past, resulted in physical altercations, roadblocks, and traffic congestion.

The latest advisory dated September 2, 2025, links the restrictions to broader security concerns shaped by global developments, adding another layer of caution for both U.S. citizens and diplomatic staff in Nigeria.

It, therefore, urged its citizens to stay alert in public places, with particular attention to location and venues where Westerners, expatriates, and government officials frequent.