Tinubu Visits President Macron In Paris

CKN NEWS
Nigeria and France have agreed to a stronger partnership for shared prosperity.

The two nations struck the deal during a “production lunch” at Élysée Palace by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and President Emmanuel Macron.

President Tinubu, who is on a 10-day working vacation in Europe made this agreement known through his verified X Handle @officialABAT.

He wrote: “Had a productive lunch with President Emmanuel Macron today(yesterday) at the Élysée Palace. We reviewed key areas of cooperation between Nigeria and France and agreed to deepen our partnership for mutual prosperity and global stability.”

The meeting underscores Tinubu’s continued diplomatic outreach during his time away from Abuja, with an emphasis on consolidating Nigeria’s strategic partnerships with France, one of its longstanding allies in trade, security, and development.

The Élysée Palace meeting adds to a growing record of high-level engagements between the two countries, which have in recent years broadened cooperation in energy, counterterrorism, climate action  and investment promotion.


