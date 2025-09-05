Tinubu Meets Sole Administrator Ibas Ahead End To Rivers Emergency Rule

Ahead of the termination of the six-month emergency rule in Rivers State, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday met with the Administrator of the state, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd), at the State House, Abuja.

The emergency rule will terminate on September 18 and suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara is expected back in office.

There was no statement from the Presidency on what transpired at the meeting.

But sources suggested they were part of consultations on the next steps for the state.

The President, who is on vacation may not return to the country before the expiration of the emergency rule.

President Tinubu, in a nationwide broadcast suspended Governor Fubara, his deputy, Mrs Ngozi Odu, and all members of the House of Assembly for six months.

He invoked Section 305 of the 1999 Constitution to justify the measure, citing the need to safeguard peace and prevent a collapse of governance in the state.

Following the proclamation, Vice Admiral Ibas, a former Chief of Naval Staff, was appointed as Administrator .

His mandate was to restore order, stabilise governance, and ensure continuity in public administration during the emergency period.



