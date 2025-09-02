Tinubu Cancels Appointment Of New NTA DG , Executive Director News Stella Din , Others ..Recalls Sacked DG

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has directed the recall of Mr Salihu Abdullahi Dembos, the Director-General of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), who briefly vacated the post following some management changes in the agency.

Dembos was appointed DG of the TV network by President Tinubu in October 2023. He will now return to complete his three-year tenure.

The President similarly directed the recall of Mr Ayo Adewuyi, the Executive Director of News, to complete his three-year tenure, which ends in 2027.

Adewuyi was appointed by President Tinubu in 2024.

The new directive effectively reversed the previously announced appointments of a director-general, executive director of news, executive director of marketing, and managing director of NTA Enterprises.


