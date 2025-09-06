Police Arrest Man In Kwara For Alleged N300m Political Appointment Scam

The Kwara State Police Command has arrested one Adeola Badru for allegedly defrauding a businessman, Joseph Olugbenga, of N300 million under the pretext of securing him a federal government appointment.

Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Ilorin on Friday. He said the suspect, who posed as a seasoned politician with strong political connections, promised to facilitate Olugbenga’s appointment to the South West Development Commission.

Based on trust, he said, the complainant released, in tranches, the sum of N300 million to the suspect, believing his promise to facilitate his appointment into the SWDC.

“Subsequently, the suspect blocked all communication channels, preventing the complainant from reaching him.

“Upon receipt of the petition, operatives of the Criminal Investigation Department swung into action and traced the suspect to his hideout in Ibadan, Oyo State, where he was arrested.

“During interrogation, the suspect voluntarily admitted to the crime. The command is carrying out further investigation, and at the conclusion of our findings, the suspect will be duly charged in court,” said Ojo.

The command urged members of the public to be wary of fraudsters parading themselves as political powerbrokers, noting that no genuine appointment process requires such payments.



