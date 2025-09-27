Dangote Refinery To PENGASSAN ,Your Directive To Cut Off Gas , Crude Oil An Act Of Lawlessness

Dangote Petroleum Refinery has strongly condemned PENGASSAN’s recent directive, describing it as lawless, reckless, and a threat to Nigeria’s energy security.

The refinery insists that no law empowers the union to cut off crude oil and gas supplies and warns that such actions amount to economic sabotage against the nation.

The company made this call in a press statement on Saturday in reaction to the directive of PENGASSAN to its members to cut off gas and crude oil to its refinery

It described the directive as an economic sabotage

This is the full statement











