Pastor Remanded In Prison For Raping Church Member

A Pastor in Benue state, Pastor Kelvin Imo who allegedly raped a church member who came for counselling has been remanded at the Correctional Centre in Makurdi.

Imo who resides in Gboko road, Makurdi was charged with rape.

The Chief Magistrate adjourned the case to October 8 2025 for mention.

The lady in her complain said she went to Church on April 22 2025 to see the accused who was her pastor for prayer and counselling and after praying for her, he used a handkerchief to clean her face making her loose consciousness.

She said thereafter, she could not struggle and he had carnal knowledge of her inside the church.