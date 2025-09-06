Our Coalition Objective Is To Send Tinubu Packing In 2027 And I Am Fully Involved..Tambuwal





Former governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, says he is fully committed to ongoing efforts by opposition leaders to unseat President Bola Tinubu.

He spoke on Friday during an interview on Channels Television.

“I am fully involved in a process — democratically and lawfully — that will end, by the grace of God, in sending this government out of office.

“With the help of God and Nigeria, we will send these people out of office,” the senator said.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives dismissed suggestions that the African Democratic Congress (ADC)-led coalition was driven by northern interests.

“Is Peter Obi from Northern Nigeria? Is Aregbesola not from Osun State? What are you telling me? Are they not all part of the coalition?” he asked, stressing that the opposition front was a “broad national coalition.”

He insisted that leadership change must take place through constitutional and democratic means.

“It is not cast in stone that he may not lose in 2027. Every effort being made to make it appear as if Bola Tinubu cannot be defeated is rubbish,” he said.

“He can be defeated; I believe so. I am working along with coalition leaders to do that in the interest of the country. It is not about Bola Tinubu. It is about the way he is running the country.”

Tambuwal also argued that Tinubu would not withstand a united opposition alliance that includes prominent figures like former President Goodluck Jonathan, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

“It will be easier for the opposition to form an alliance to defeat Tinubu. But if Tinubu, Jonathan, Atiku, Peter Obi, and Kwankwaso run in the same election, that would be easy for Tinubu to win.

“When this happens, the dynamics will be different and a lot of things will change the way people will vote,” he said.

When asked about his preferred presidential candidate, Tambuwal declined to make a declaration.

“When they all declare openly, then I will come back and tell you my choice,” he said.



