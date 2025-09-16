Our CNG Drivers Have Life Insurance, Housing Loans..Dangote

Aliko Dangote, President of the Dangote Group, on Monday revealed that his resolve to take thousands of Nigerians off the unemployment market remains intact, noting that his companies will continue to employ Nigerians and contribute to further reducing the country's unemployment rate.

Speaking to the media in his Refinery complex on Monday, Dangote said his company respects trade unions, but that membership is a personal choice for each driver.

“We are not trying to take anybody out of the market. These trucks that we launched didn’t stop anybody from their work…You are saying there will be a loss of jobs, will our own tankers be driven by robots?...

We have not displaced any jobs; we are creating many more…Our employees earn salaries three times the minimum wage. Our drivers receive a living wage, life insurance, health insurance covering themselves, their spouses, and up to four children, as well as a lifelong pension. We are not only employing drivers but also mechanics, fleet managers, and other professionals to support the CNG fleet.”

He further revealed that the company’s CNG truck drivers can apply for and get a housing loan after five years of working and not being involved in any accident, and that it is optional for them to join the Union.

Acknowledging the numerous challenges the refinery has faced since its inception, Dangote emphasised the company’s unwavering commitment to Nigeria and Africa.

“The journey has been challenging because we sought to transform the downstream sector in Nigeria. Some believed we were taking food from their tables, which simply isn’t true. What we have done is to make our country and continent proud. Previously, only two African countries were not importing petrol, but regrettably, they have since resumed imports. This is detrimental to Africa,” he added.

Reflecting on the challenges faced during the refinery’s development, Dangote disclosed that the project involved enormous risk. He received repeated warnings from industry experts, investors, local and foreign government officials, who argued that only sovereign nations undertake such large-scale refinery ventures. He admitted that had the project failed, he would have lost all his assets to lenders.

"The decision to build the refinery was not easy. If it had gone wrong, lenders would have taken our assets. But we believed in Nigeria and Africa," he said.

Despite opposition and economic headwinds, the refinery has successfully reduced the price of petrol from nearly N1,100 before production began to N841 in the Southwest, Abuja, Delta, Rivers, Edo, and Kwara. With the gradual rollout of CNG-powered trucks, Dangote anticipates that this price reduction will soon be felt nationwide.

“Other nations were not industrialised by outsiders. We must build and industrialise our own economies. Without this, how can others invest?

That is why I believe the National Assembly should enact legislation to support the Federal Government’s ‘Nigeria First’ policy. My goal is to see Africa prosper, as we have the fastest-growing population in the world.

Relying on imports means exporting jobs and importing poverty. Many individuals with greater financial resources than myself want to invest, but the challenges we face discourage them. Numerous sectors are still in urgent need of industrialisation,” he said

He reiterated that with the introduction of CNG trucks, the refinery can deliver products to consumers anywhere in Nigeria, mitigating all associated risks.

Dangote reiterated that the refinery remains open to partnerships and collaborations with other stakeholders in the downstream sector, stressing that the industry stands to gain more through collective effort and cooperation.