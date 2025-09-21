Notorious Armed Robber , Assassin Rearrested In Lagos , One Month After Serving 6 Years In Prison ( Video)

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command successfully tracked, trailed and arrested a notorious armed robber, hired assassin, and murderer, later identified as John Samuel ‘m’, 28 years old, from Akwa Ibom State, in his hideout at Epe.

The suspect, who was recently released from Prison, on 18/08/2025 fired and wounded a businessman Gbenga Obama and robbed him of an expensive gold necklace and other valuables in broad daylight at Gbajobi Street, Allen Avenue, Ikeja.

John Samuel, an ex-convict, is vicious and notorious for armed robbery, assassination, and murder of some of his victims. He was released recently after serving a six-year jail term for capital offence of armed robbery.

After his release from prison, he returned to crime and criminality with even more viciousness. He is notorious for shooting at victims before dispossessing them of their valuables.

CCTV footage of the 18/08/2025 incident obtained, clearly captured the suspect when he fired at the victim with English pistol,before dispossessing him of his gold necklace jewelry while his accomplice waited on a motorcycle for their escape. The victim, who sustained serious gunshot wounds during the attack,has since been treated and discharged.

The suspect, Samuel John confessed to selling the stolen jewelry for ₦4 million, far below its actual value. The Lagos State Police Command is currently intensifying efforts to arrest other members of his gang and bring them to justice. They will all be prosecuted on completion of investigation.

The Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, CP Olohudare Jimoh, praised the gallantry and commitment of the operatives that led to the successful arrest of this vicious and notorious suspect. He assured Lagosians that discreet investigation is ongoing into the case

The Lagos State Police Command wish to reiterates its commitment to safety and protection of all residents, and hereby assure them to go about their lawful activities in peace without fear or apprehension.

The Command warns all criminally minded persons, and those who would be criminals, that Lagos has no hiding place for them.

