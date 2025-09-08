Man Rapes Housewife, Injures Husband In Ondo





The defendant, who resides at the Ijoka area of Akure, was brought to court on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse, infliction of physical injury.





According to the prosecuting counsel, O.F. Akeredolu, the defendant committed the act on August 23, 2025 at about 3:30pm Ijo-Mimo, Ijoka Road, Akure, Akure South Local area.





The prosecutor alleged that Awonugba raped a married woman in her residence and also wounded her husband, one Mr Fasore.





The plea of the defendant was not taken.





The offences contravened Sections 357, 358 and 335 of the Criminal Code Law of Ondo State, 2006.





He urged the court to remand the defendant to any Correctional Centre in the state pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).





Defence counsel, Kehinde Osadugba prayed for an adjournment to enable him file a counter affidavit to the application.





The magistrate, Tina Ayodele-James, ordered that the defendant should be remanded in custody and adjourned the case till September 16 on ruling on the remand application.

The Ondo State Security Network Agency, Amotekun Corps has arraigned a man, Abiola Awonugba for allegedly raping a housewife (name withheld).