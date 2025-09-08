Man Electrocuted While Stealing Cables

by
The Borno State Police Command wishes to inform the public that today, 7/9/2025, the body of an unidentified male was discovered near a transformer in Borno State University, Maiduguri. Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was electrocuted in an attempt to vandalize electrical installations.


The Command has since commenced a full investigation into the incident, while the body in collaboration with Borno State Fire Service has been evacuated to the hospital for proper medical procedures.


The Commissioner of Police, CP Naziru Abdulmajid, psc, once again warns criminal elements to desist from acts of vandalism and sabotage, as such endanger lives and compromise public safety.


The Command reassures the good people of Borno State of its commitment to protecting lives and property and urges residents to remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements around public infrastructure to the nearest police station.


