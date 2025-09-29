Man Dies After Attempting To Lift Four Bags Of Cement To Win A Bet

What began as a lighthearted challenge among friends has ended in a devastating tragedy after a young man, identified simply as Gbenga, lost his life while trying to lift four bags of cement at once.

The incident happened last Saturday when Gbenga and his friends placed a bet, daring each other to carry multiple cement bags. The prize for the winner was their mobile phones.

Each bag reportedly weighed 50kg, making the total load a staggering 200kg — nearly three times the average man’s body weight.

Encouraged by adrenaline and the desire to prove himself, Gbenga attempted the challenge. In a now-viral video, he managed to lift the bags briefly but suddenly collapsed under the overwhelming weight.

Witnesses claimed his spine and nervous system gave way instantly, leaving him unable to move or speak properly.

Desperate Rescue Attempts

His friends, shocked and panicked, tried to revive him by pouring water on his body and pulling him up, but their efforts failed.

Sadly, by Wednesday, Gbenga had passed away from the injuries, plunging his family, friends, and community into grief.



