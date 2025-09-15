Lagos Police Command Gets New PRO

SP Abimbola Adebisi has been appointed as the new Public Relations Officer, Lagos State Police Command, .

She can be reached on 09055390070 or abimbola.adebisi001@gmail.com.

She takes over from CSP Benjamin Hundeyin who was recently appointed as the Force Public Relations Officer Abuja

Full Statement

ASSUMPTION OF DUTY OF SP ABIMBOLA ADEBISI AS POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER, LAGOS STATE COMMAND

The Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the public and esteemed members of the press that Superintendent of Police (SP) Abimbola Adebisi has formally assumed duty as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Lagos State Command, following her appointment by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, NPM, Ph.D.

SP Adebisi brings to her new role a wealth of academic, professional, and operational experience. She holds a BA (Ed) in English Language and Literature from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ogun State, a Postgraduate Diploma in Peace Studies and Conflict Resolution, and a Master of Arts (MA) in English Language from the National Open University of Nigeria.

Her professional development includes a Certificate in Child Protection from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre, Accra, Ghana, alongside certifications in Human Rights, Human Psychology, and Conflict Management. She has equally attended the Advanced Detective Course at the Police Staff College, Jos.

SP Adebisi is an Associate of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), and a member of notable professional bodies including the International Public Relations Association (IPRA), the International Association of Women Police (IAWP), and the International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP).

Her past postings include serving as Staff Officer to the Deputy Inspector-General of Police, Operations, and as Personal Assistant to the Commissioner of Police, Special Protection Unit (SPU). Until her present assumption of office, she was the Police Public Relations Liaison Officer at the SPU, Force Headquarters, Abuja.

The Command warmly welcomes SP Abimbola Adebisi and assures the public and media stakeholders of her readiness to consolidate the existing synergy between the Police and the people of Lagos State, in line with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police.

She can be reached on 09055390070 or via email at abimbola.adebisi001@gmail.com for media inquiries and official correspondence.

DSP BABASEYI B. OLUSEYI

DEPUTY POLICE PUBLIC RELATIONS OFFICER

FOR:COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

LAGOS STATE COMMAND

IKEJA





September 15, 2025