Lagos Govt Names Lady Who Wants To Have Sex With 100 Men An Ambassador





Social media personality Ayomiposi Oluwadahunsi, known online as “Mandy Kiss,” has been unveiled as a brand ambassador for Lagos State Kick Against Drug and Substance Abuse.

In a viral video posted by a X user, #dammiedammie35, on Tuesday, Lagos Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, conferred the ambassadorship on Mandy Kiss, at an event organised by LASKADA.

He urged citizens to join the fight against substance misuse.

He said, “We’re here with Mandy Kiss, and you know, she’s actually agreed to become one of our LASKADA brand ambassadors, Lagos State Kicks Against Drug Abuse.

“Drugs are a pandemic that is hitting our streets, it is a pandemic that is hitting our society, it is a pandemic that is hitting our community.

“The government cannot fight it alone. We must work in collaboration with those that can reach as many people as possible, and we know Mandy Kiss has a large followership, 402,000. We’ve had conversations and we’re trying to do things differently.”

He said, “With the powers conferred on me, I make her one of our brand ambassadors. So, say no to drugs. Say what? Say no to drugs.”

The development comes after the social media influencer fixed September 30 to stage a marathon sex act with 100 men in a single day.

She said the event, aimed at registering her name in the Guinness World Records, will take place in Ikorodu, Lagos.

The GWR, however, has issued a statement clarifying that it does not monitor or endorse sexual activity as a record category and has therefore distanced itself from the proposed event.

While she later said the declaration was a joke, it caused public outrage, with some quarters urging Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to punish her.

Speaking at Mandy Kiss’ conferment, the Commissioner hope the influencer can help take the anti-drug message into Lagos communities.

“Everybody has a past, nobody’s perfect, but again, as a brand ambassador to Legal State Kicks Against Drug Abuse, we hope Mandy Kiss will be able to reach the nooks and crannies, you know, of Lagos to assist us in fighting this pandemic.”

He did not give details on the scope of Mandy Kiss’s duties or any planned campaigns.