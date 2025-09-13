Kano Governor Yusuf Receives Separated Conjoined Twins After Surgery In Saudi Arabia

Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of Kano State has received two Nigerian conjoined twins, Hassana and Husaina, who recently underwent a successful separation surgery in Saudi Arabia.

The twins returned home to a warm reception at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport by a Saudi Arabian delegation.

The life-saving operation was carried out at the King Abdullah Specialist Children’s Hospital in King Abdulaziz Medical City, Riyadh, under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister.

Hassana and Husaina had traveled to Riyadh in October 2023, where they underwent months of comprehensive medical examinations.

Doctors discovered that the twins were joined at the lower abdomen, pelvis and spine, sharing vital structures that made the case particularly complex.

After careful planning, a multi-disciplinary team of 38 consultants and specialists, including experts in pediatric surgery, neurosurgery, orthopaedics, urology, anaesthesia, and plastic surgery, embarked on the delicate procedure.

The surgery, which unfolded in nine stages, lasted approximately 14 hours. Each stage required precise coordination to safely separate the twins and reconstruct their individual systems. The successful outcome was hailed as one of the most challenging yet rewarding achievements of the Saudi program for separating Siamese twins.

The Consular General of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in Kano, Khalil Ahmed Al-Admawi, who was present at the airport to welcome the family, described the success of the surgery as a demonstration of the Kingdom’s commitment to humanitarian service.

He added that, “Saudi Arabia would continue to extend medical assistance and goodwill to countries in need through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre, especially Nigeria with which it shares historic ties.”

On his part, Kano State Governor while receiving them pledged to take full responsibility of their welfare, education and other social amenities.

The separation of Hassana and Husaina marks the 65th successful operation under the Saudi Siamese Twins Separation Program, which has provided care for 150 sets of conjoined twins from 25 countries over the past 35 years.

The program has become one of the most prominent medical humanitarian initiatives globally, showcasing Saudi Arabia’s expertise in pediatric surgery and its dedication to supporting vulnerable families.







