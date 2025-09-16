IPOB Disassociates Self From Notorious Gang Leader " Gentle de Yahoo "

The Indigenous People Of Biafra ( IPOB ) has dissociated itself from the notorious gang leader arrested in Imo State on Tuesday one " Gentle De Yahoo "

This is the unedited statement by the group

"IPOB to Nigerian Security Agencies and Media: Stop the Satanic Lies Linking IPOB to Manufactured Insecurity

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), under the leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has once again noted with outrage the latest satanic propaganda churned out by the Nigerian security agencies and their rented media collaborators, falsely linking IPOB to yet another case of insecurity.





It has become the cheapest trick in Nigeria: any time the DSS, the Army, or the Police bungle in their duties, they quickly fabricate a headline — “IPOB/ESN commander arrested”. Today it is kidnapping, tomorrow it will be armed robbery, and by next week they will blame IPOB for floods, for road accidents, or even for their inability to impregnate their wives. This is not only ridiculous, it is insane.





Let it be clear: IPOB is a peaceful, lawful self-determination movement recognized across the world. We are not kidnappers. We are not criminals. We are not terrorists. Our only “crime” is saying NO to slavery, no to colonial injustice, no to the perpetual bondage of our people.





The so-called “commander” paraded by the Nigerian Army, one “Gentle” or whatever his name may be, has publicly denied being a member of IPOB. His videos are everywhere online for all to see. Yet the Nigerian media, in their demonic haste to demonise IPOB and the Igbo people, insist on pasting our noble name on every criminal fabrication.





Journalists who refuse to lift their pen when unspeakable genocide is visited upon the Igbo race are the first to rush and publish unverified junk handed to them by the mortal enemies of the Igbo and Biafran people — namely the Nigerian Army and DSS. Such double standards and ethnic prejudice are not journalism; they are complicity in oppression.





This is the same anti-Igbo prejudice that made it acceptable to kill Igbo people when they come out to vote during elections in Lagos. It is the same script: demonise IPOB, demonise the Igbo race, disparage Biafra and condition Nigerians to accept injustice against the chosen children of God. But let it be known — we will not fold our arms. Every defamatory publication against IPOB will be dragged to court. The era of slandering IPOB and getting away with it is over.





The truth is simple: Nigerian security agencies have failed. Instead of admitting their failure, they cook up lies and push them through corrupt journalists who trade their pens for blood money. These merchants of falsehood are lower than vermin. You cannot save yourselves with these lies, because history and truth will catch up with you.





We remind the Nigerian press: journalism is supposed to be a noble calling, not an extension of DSS propaganda. When you join in staining IPOB with fabricated labels, you are not just injuring IPOB — you are participating in the destruction of truth itself. And God Almighty will not forgive you.





Let the world know once again: IPOB is not and will never be part of Nigeria’s insecurity. Our demand for Biafra is rooted in justice, equity, and freedom. No amount of cheap propaganda will change that. Write all your junk until you are blue in the face — IPOB remains unshaken."





COMRADE EMMA POWERFUL SPOKESPERSON/MEDIA AND PUBLICITY SECRETARY FOR IPOB.