IGP Launches Gateway Shield Platform, Deepens Tech-Driven Policing In Ogun State

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Adeolu Egbetokun, PhD, NPM, has launched Gateway Shield, a digital safety and intelligence app designed to give Ogun State residents swift and direct access to police services especially in emergencies where reaching a Police Station may be difficult.





The initiative, conceived and driven by the IGP, reflects his unwavering commitment to modernising Nigeria’s policing architecture through technology, data utilization and citizen partnership. The IGP described Gateway Shield as “a practical expression of our resolve to make security accessible, responsive and people-centred.” This is not just an app , it is a lifeline. We are leveraging smart technology to eliminate barriers between the public and the police, ensuring that help is always within reach.





Available on the Play Store (search for Gatewayshield), the web (www.the gatewayshield.com), and through a toll-free emergency line *08000009111*, the app connects users to bilingual agents at the Ogun State Police Digital Center, who swiftly process complaints and coordinate responses from the nearest Police unit. It allows users to report incidents, track safety trends, and receive timely intervention across a range of issues , from property disputes and traffic violations to emergencies and violent crimes. It is powered by a 24/7 solar-enabled command center staffed by trained IT officers.





The IGP’s support for Ogun State Police Command has been consistent and strategic. In early 2025, he deployed Armoured Personnel Carriers to bolster operational readiness, following his commissioning of the modern state headquarters in 2024 with a pledge to transform the Command into a smart policing hub.





With Gateway Shield, Ogun State becomes a model for citizen-centric security, driven by innovation anchored on trust.





CSP Omolola Odutola, anipr

Police Public Relations Officer

Ogun State Police Command

Headquarters, Eleweran



