"I Paid Ruth's Tuition For 3 years After Her Sister, Phyna Abandoned Her" .. Daniel Adebo

After Ruth Otabor's death, her husband, Daniel Adebo, has publicly challenged his sister-in-law, Phyna's, account of events, making claims of abandonment and detailing his alleged support for Ruth and her children.

In a public statement, Adebo asserted that he was the one who paid for Ruth's tuition for three years and cared for her and her son. He challenged Phyna to provide evidence of her financial support to Ruth over the past three years. He stated that if she could provide such evidence, he would "bow his head in shame".

"I have been the one paying her tuition for 3 years. It wasn't until 2 months ago, when she was preparing for graduation, that she sent Ruth a gown and a wig. I have been the one taking care of her and even the son she had before I met her, and we have a child together. If I am lying, Ruth's mother is my witness if they haven't programmed her to say otherwise. I challenge Phyna to post screenshots of the money she has sent Ruth in the last 3 years. If she has, I will bow my head in shame," Daniel Adebo said. 

Adebo's claims contradict Phyna's statements about his alleged irresponsibility. This public dispute has added another layer of pain to Ruth's death. The conflict has drawn public attention to the family dynamics and has led to speculation about who supported Ruth in her final years.

