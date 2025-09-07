I Am Not Happy We Lost To Super Eagles..Rwanda Coach

The Head Coach of Rwanda, Adel Amrouche, has expressed sadness over his team’s loss to the Super Eagles in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers played at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Saturday.

CKNNews reports that the Super Eagles defeated Rwanda 1-0 on Saturday, strengthening their World Cup qualifying hopes.

With the win, Nigeria now occupies the third position with 10 points and will face a crucial away fixture against table leaders South Africa with 16 points on Tuesday.

Amrouche, who stated this during the post-match briefing, said that his team did not put much pressure on the Super Eagles.

“When we lose, we are not happy. I am not happy because the Super Eagles defeated my team.

He, however, commended his goalkeeper, Ntwari Fiacre, who saved some many shots by the Super Eagles.

The coach said that his team approached the game the right way but failed to defeat the Super Eagles.

“Yes, we came with a plan to defeat Nigeria. We held our opponent, and we have statistics for each player during the game.

“Sometimes you don’t force in goal but you can score with the mistake, we have learnt from this game and that would put my team to be more focused for the next time,” Amrouche said.

He described coach Eric Chelle as a good coach, saying that his team was good but the Super Eagles were lucky, adding that he has respect for the Super Eagles coach.

Rwanda, who had hoped to upset Nigeria on their home turf, struggled to convert their chances despite a spirited display.

Their goalkeeper, Ntwari Fiacre, made several crucial saves to keep the scoreline narrow.



