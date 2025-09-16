Gunmen Abduct Catholic Priest In Kogi

Gunmen have kidnapped the Catholic preiest of St Paul Parish, Agaliga in Kogi State, Rev. Fr. Wilfred Ezemba.

It wae gathered that the priest was abducted along with some yet to be identified commuters along Imane-Ogugu road. The incident, it was learned, has thrown the entire Catholic family in the local government into confusion.

“Our confusion is high because since his abduction three days ago, his abductors have not made any contact to demand for ransom.

‘’But we are, however, confident that Almighty God will deliver him safely from the grip of the kidnappers. We believe strongly in the efficacy of our prayers, he will eventually regain his freedom,” said another priest, Fr. Michael.

Security agencies, comprising Kogi East Neighborhood Watch, KENW, the police and troops are said to be combing the bushes and forests in the locality for the kidnappers.

The abduction of the cleric is said to be the second incident of kidnapping in one week within the same local government.

“One Barrister A B Shaibu was kidnapped on Sunday, September 7, by gunmen between Etieke and Okugoh in the same local government. His family paid ransom before he was released last Thursday,’’ a souce said

Contacted, Kogi State police command spokesman, SP Williams Aya, said the headquarters was yet to be briefed on the incident.











