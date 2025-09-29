Goodluck Jonathan Will Contest For Presidency In 2027 And Return To Aso Rock Villa ...Prof Jerry Gana

Former Minister of Information and Orientation, Professor Jerry Gana, has disclosed that former President Goodluck Jonathan would contest the 2027 presidential election on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Gana also expressed optimism that Jonathan would defeat President Bola Ahned Tinubu to reclaim power after 10 years.

Recall that Jonathan, a sitting President was defeated by candiadate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Gen. Muhammadu Buhari (rtd) in the 2015 presidential election. His defeat ended PDP’s political dominance in the country after 16 years of the party being in power. Since then, the PDP has been battling with internal crisis and looking for ways to reclaim power.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the PDP Congress in Minna, Niger State, at the weekend ,Gana said Nigerians had experienced two other leaders after Jonathan and were now yearning for his return.

“In 2015, former President Goodluck Jonathan said his ambition was not worth the blood of Nigerians. After him, another President ruled for eight years, and now another has ruled for two years.

“Nigerians have seen the difference, and the difference is very clear. Nigerians are now asking us to bring back our friend, former President Goodluck Jonathan,” Gana said.

“I can confirm that Goodluck Ebele Jonathan will contest the presidential election in 2027 as PDP candidate, and we should be prepared to vote for him to return as President again,” he added.



