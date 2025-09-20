Glamour As Veteran Journalist Jude Arijaje Gives Away Daughter In Marriage In USA ( Pictures)

 It was all glamour in the USA this week as the who is who trooped to the beautiful city of Phil in USA as Veteran  Nigerian journalist Mr Jude Arijaje and his wife gave away their beautiful daughter Tejire Ivie Arijaje in marriage to Michael Ambi Zorto

The traditional and white wedding were an exotic event with a touch of class 

The event was attended by family members , friends of the couple and other dignitaries from across the globe including veteran artiste Mike Okri

An elated father , Mr Arijaje thanked the Lord for the opportunity to see his daughter through marriage 

The traditional wedding was performed in the native tradition of Itsekiri where the bride comes from with all the compliments 

Here are pictures from the ceremonies 















