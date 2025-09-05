Frequent Foreign Trips : Tinubu Not Finding Home Conducive...Peter Obi

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (left), Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Wale Edun; Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the President’s departure to Europe for a 10-day working vacation at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, yesterday.

The 2023 presidential flagbearer of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has questioned President Bola Tinubu’s frequent trips abroad.

President Tinubu, on Thursday, departed Abuja for Europe to begin a 10-day working vacation as part of his 2025 yearly leave.

According to a statement by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the president will spend the holiday between France and the United Kingdom (UK) before returning to Nigeria.

Obi, reacting on Friday via a post on his official X account, said: “When home is not conducive to the president. From all indications, our president is not finding his home in Nigeria conducive for a long stay, and it should be concerning to us.

“Just yesterday, for the umpteenth time, Mr. President waved the nation goodbye again, barely six days after his return to Nigeria, after he spent 15 whole days for just a five-day engagement.

“He is now heading for about his 10th trip to France in two years, this time for his annual holiday. It does look like Mr. President is running away from Nigeria at every slight opportunity.

“And one would wonder why so much of his two years in office has been spent on holidays or away from the very country he was elected to preside over.”

Obi stated that at least 79 per cent of Nigerians have been reported to be facing food insecurity, adding that over 180 million people are facing hunger.

He lamented that Nigeria, just last month, was declared the worst country to give birth, and just weeks ago, the worst place to live, with the world’s worst life expectancy.

The former Governor of Anambra State stated that, given these statistics, Nigerians deserve a president who is fully committed to addressing these issues.

He said: “Across Nigeria, last month alone, while Mr. President was on one of his very many trips, over 50 people were killed in the horrifying mosque and village attack in Katsina State, with over 60 people kidnapped. This is exclusive of the many bandit attacks and kidnappings just last month.

“One would have expected that the president would at least visit one of these states when he arrived six days ago, or at least visit Niger State where just yesterday, 60 of our citizens, women and young children, died in a boat mishap with many more still missing.

“What would it have taken the president to take a less than 30-minute trip to Niger State from Abuja in his jet? Mr. President could have at least visited the grieving families in Niger before jetting off again. Where is the compassion for Nigerian lives, Mr. President? How many more need to die for you to preside over the country?”

Obi stressed that no holiday is more important than the Nigerian lives President Tinubu has sworn to protect.

He said that at a time when Nigerians need leadership, empathy, and presence, a president should not choose foreign holidays.

Obi pointed out that true leadership is about making sacrifices and the ability to improve healthcare, invest in quality education, lift millions out of poverty, and ensure the security of every citizen.