FG Cancels 65th Independence Day Parade

The Federal Government has announced the cancellation of the Independence Day parade earlier scheduled to hold on Wednesday, October 1, in celebration of Nigeria’s 65th anniversary.

In a statement signed by Segun Imohiosen, Director of Information and Public Relations, the government explained that the decision does not reduce the significance of the milestone, adding that other programmes lined up for the anniversary will still take place.





The statement also urged Nigerians to continue supporting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s reforms, while expressing regret for any inconvenience the cancellation may cause.