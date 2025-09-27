Female Lawyer Kidnapped On Her Way From Call To Bar

Barrister Onyesom Peace Udoka, a newly called to bar lawyer, has been reportedly kidnapped alongside her sister while returning home from her Call to Bar ceremony.

It was learnt that the abduction occurred around Lokoja, Kogi State, on Friday, September 27, 2025, just days after she was called to the bar on Tuesday, September 23, 2025, in Abuja.

According to a public post shared on X by Blue Lawyer with handle @Rhave_official, Udoka, a graduate of Ambrose Alli University and law school at Enugu Campus, was taken by her captors, who are now demanding a N20 million ransom for her release.

The plea for help was made public by a colleague who wrote, "My friend and colleague has been kidnapped on her way home from the Call To Bar ceremony. Please we need help. There’s a 20 million naira ransom on her and her sister".

In a public notice Blue Lawyer shared on X, she was on a vehicle from Abuja to Benin, the Edo State capital.

The incident highlights the growing concern over insecurity and kidnappings in Nigeria, particularly in Kogi State.

The case of Barrister Onyesom Peace Udoka serves as a stark reminder of the urgent need for effective solutions to address the security challenges plaguing Nigeria.







