End Of Emergency Rule: Fubara Fails To Resume Duty On First Day

The return to democratic rule in Rivers State after six months of emergency rule started on a shaky and disappointing note yesterday. While the House of Assembly resumed, Governor Siminalayi Fubara, and his deputy, Prof. Ngozi, failed to show up.

Fubara’s absence led to a crowd of enthusiastic supporters, who thronged the Government House in Port Harcourt, dispersing in disappointment around 7 p.m. after waiting for about 12 hours. The crowd started arriving at Government House from the 23 local government areas of the state as early as 7a.m.

The polity was replete with speculations on why the governor, who left the country shortly after his suspension on March 18, did not resume as expected. While some feared that he may not return because he had been ‘robbed’ of powers and hobbled, sources said he was holding meetings with key stakeholders in Abuja on the way forward before returning to Government House.

Earlier in the day, former Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas(retd), paved the way for Fubara’s return. He officially quit his position, handed power over to elected executives, urged support for Governor Fubara, and bid Rivers people good bye.

Ibas, who was silent on how much he spent in the six months he administered Rivers, since March 18, despite calls from stakeholders to give a financial report, said President Tinubu’s mandate of restoring order had been achieved and cautioned stakeholders against bringing the state to the brink of collapse again.

However, while the governor failed to return, the lawmakers resumed.