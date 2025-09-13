Emergency Rule: Ibas Prepares Handover Note As Sept 18th Draws To An End

The Rivers State Government has officially begun transition from emergency rule to democratic governance.

The Government on Saturday announced that as part of the transition activities, the state would hold an interdenominational church thanksgiving service on Sunday.

A statement by the Secretary to State Government (SSG), Prof. Ibibia Lucky Worika invited all critical stakeholders for the service.

Those invited are the permanent secretaries, local government chairmen, heads of state security, paramilitary agencies, traditional rulers, Chairmen and members of boards,m and captains of industries among others

The thanksgiving is to hold at the Ecumenical Centre, Abonima Wharf Road, Port Harcourt at 10am with all guests asked to be seated by 9:30am.

The statement named Rivers Administrator, Vice-Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (retd) as the Special Guest of Honour.

The statement said: “The Government of Rivers State is pleased to invite the Permanent Secretaries, Local Government Chairmen, Heads of State Security and Para-Military Agencies, Traditional Rulers, Chairmen and members of Boards and Governing Councils, Captains of industries, Government Officials and invited guests to the Inter-Denominational Church Thanksgiving Service, as part of transition activities to usher in Democratic Governance in Rivers State”.





Full statement





