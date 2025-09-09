EFCC Drills Sujimoto CEO Over Alleged N5.7bn Fraud, Freezes Accounts, Seizes Passport

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Monday, September 8, grilled real estate magnate and Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited, Sijibomi Ogundele, over alleged diversion of N5.7 billion belonging to Enugu State.





Lagos Reporters recalls that the anti-graft agency had, last Friday, September 5, declared Mr. Ogundele wanted over allegations of money laundering and diversion of funds—claims he has since denied.





In a statement, the Enugu State government confirmed it was behind the petition that led to Sujimoto’s ordeal, accusing him of mismanaging funds released for the construction of smart schools across the state. According to the government, despite repeated queries, the developer allegedly abandoned the project and refused to return to site, prompting a formal complaint to the EFCC.





After initially failing to honour EFCC’s invitation, Sujimoto was declared wanted. In response, he released a video denying the allegations, insisting he is not a thief, while promising to appear before the commission.





A top EFCC source confirmed that Ogundele surrendered to investigators on Monday. “The Chief Executive Officer of Sujimoto Luxury Construction Limited has surrendered to our commission and we immediately took him into custody. For more than 10 hours, we questioned him based on the petition of the Enugu State Government.





“We have frozen all his accounts and that of his company pending the conclusion of preliminary investigations. We will also seize his passport to restrict his movement out of the country,” the source revealed.





The case has sparked widespread public interest given Sujimoto’s reputation in Nigeria’s luxury real estate sector. The EFCC says investigations are ongoing.